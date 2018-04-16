Henry Onyekuru resumes full training with Anderlecht - TODAY.NG — Nigeria Today

Henry Onyekuru resumes full training with Anderlecht – TODAY.NG
|
TODAY.NG
|
Henry Onyekuru resumes full training with Anderlecht
TODAY.NG
Henry Onyekuru resumed full training with Belgian champions Anderlecht today with his top target being to feature at the World Cup with Nigeria in June. Onyekuru suffered a long-term knee injury last year, but he has now fully recovered without having …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!