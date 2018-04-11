Herdsmen Attacks: Defend Yourselves With Stones, Ortom Tells IDPs — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen Attacks: Defend Yourselves With Stones, Ortom Tells IDPs

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has advised those who were displaced from their homes by Fulani herdsmen attacks in the state to return to their homes and defend themselves with stones, if need be.

Ortom spoke against incessant Fulani incursions which led to the fresh killing of a soldier last Monday. The governor gave the advice in Naka, headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, when he spoke with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The governor visited Naka to condole with families who lost loved ones in last week’s attack on Agagbe district of the area, by armed bandits, which left 24 people dead. Ortom stressed that he is tired of keeping IDPs and also, explained that the killings in the state have become too many that “time is now ripe for people to stop running from their homes, but to stay and defend themselves…”

The governor also said he has no intention of decamping from the ruling All Progressives Party (APC), as being speculated in some quarters.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Herdsmen Attacks: Defend Yourselves With Stones, Ortom Tells IDPs appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

