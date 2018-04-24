Herdsmen: Fani-Kayode reacts to killing of Rev Fathers, 17 others in Benue — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen: Fani-Kayode reacts to killing of Rev Fathers, 17 others in Benue
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Tuesday reacted to the killings of two Reverend Fathers, 19 others in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected herdsmen. DAILY POST reports that Rev Fathers, Gor Joseph and Felix were on Tuesday killed after suspected herdsmen attacked the village. Reacting through his Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode […]
Herdsmen: Fani-Kayode reacts to killing of Rev Fathers, 17 others in Benue
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!