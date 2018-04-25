Herdsmen/farmers conflicts: Edo police command meets Miyetti Allah leadership - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen/farmers conflicts: Edo police command meets Miyetti Allah leadership – Vanguard
The Punch
Herdsmen/farmers conflicts: Edo police command meets Miyetti Allah leadership
Vanguard
The Police Command in Edo on Wednesday in Benin met with the national leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Rearers and representatives of herders and farmers in the state, as part of efforts to curtail the crisis between the two groups. Declaring the …
