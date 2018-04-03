Herdsmen Invade Benue Communities, Raze Houses - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen Invade Benue Communities, Raze Houses – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
Herdsmen Invade Benue Communities, Raze Houses
THISDAY Newspapers
Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Monday invaded some settlements in Tombo ward, Logo Local Government Area in Benue State. The herdsmen, who arrived the communities in SUV, came with their cattle which grazed freely on farmlands. The leader of the …
