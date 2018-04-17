Herdsmen kill 32 in Nasarawa 4 cops in Benue — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen kill 32 in Nasarawa 4 cops in Benue

Gunmen suspected

to be Fulani herdsmen

murdered over 32 Tivs at

different locations across the

southern senatorial district

of Nasarawa State, at the

weekend.

They carried out the

coordinated attacks on Tiv

villages in Awe, Keana, Obi

and Doma Local Government

Areas, leaving 19 others with

severe gun and matchet

injuries.

As at the time of filling this

report, over 10,000 Tivs were

trapped along Agwatashi-

Jangwa road in Obi Local

Government Area after the

marauding herdsmen sacked

over 200 villages including

Uvirkaa, the home town of

a serving Commissioner in

Governor Tanko Al-Makura’s

cabinet, Barr. Gabriel Akaaka.

Our correspondent, who

went round some of the

affected areas, report that

about 15,000 fleeing Tivs

were stranded on the streets

of Lafia apart from the over

100,000 who are taking

refuge in different Internally

Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps at Agwatashi, Aloshi,

Awe, Adudu, Obi, Keana, Doma,

Agyaragu among other locations.

A visit to Dalhatu Araf Specialist

Hospital, DASH, Lafia, where

eight victims are currently

receiving treatment as a result of

the injuries sustained from the

attacks, also revealed that five

dead bodies were deposited at

the mortuary out of which three

were later released by the police

for burial.

Confirming the development to

newsmen in Lafia, the President,

Tiv Youth Organization,

Nasarawa State chapter, Comrade

Peter Ahemba, said the entire Tiv

villages in the southern part of the

state had been sacked, noting that

most of the affected villages are

being occupied by the invaders.

“As I speak to you, seven

bodies of our people killed this

morning by Fulani terrorists in

Wurji village in Keana have just

been recovered and brought into

the town by the police. Also, last

night, five of our people were

killed in coordinated attacks

with seven others still missing at

Kertyo and Apurugh villages in

Obi Local Government.

“Three days ago, we recorded

eight deaths from similar attacks

in Kadarko area, four from Aloshi

axis, one person from Agberagba,

all in Keana. Six persons were

shot at in Imon village and were

rushed to Obi General Hospial

where one of them later died. This

is just few out of the deaths that

we recorded within the last three

days as a result of these senseless

attacks,” he noted.

The Tiv youth leader, who

alleged that the gun wielding

herdsmen were conveyed in

trucks and brought into the

state to carry out their inhuman

act, averred that it is now clear

that the incessant attacks on Tiv

people are no longer protests

against any enacted law, but a

calculated attempt to exterminate

the Tiv community.

He, therefore, restated his

appeal to the Nasarawa State

Government to urgently stop

the carnage, while calling on

the international community to

intervene in order to save the

state and country from the current

bloodbath.

Similarly, no fewer than four

mobile police officers deployed

to Logo Local Government Area

of Benue State were killed by

suspected Fulani herdsmen in an

attack which started at 6pm last

Sunday and lasted till the wee

hours of yesterday.

Chairman of Logo Local

Government Council, Richard

Nyajo, who confirmed this in a

telephone chat with newsmen,

said apart from those killed,

several others were injured, while

some are still missing.

The council chairman said the

death toll may rise, even as he

disclosed that the deceased cops

were killed in an ambush while

on patrol.

“It has not been completely

confirmed the number of police

officers that were killed but many

were reported dead. This is what

those who managed to escape told

me,” Nyajo said.

The Benue State Police Command

confirmed the incident, maintaining

that its personnel came under

attack by insurgents at Anyibe,

Tombo Council Ward in Logo LGA

between 6pm on Sunday, April 15

and yesterday morning.

A statement signed by its

spokesman, ASP Moses Yamu,

indicated that the police suffered

four casualties.

According to him, additional

reinforcement (including the air

asset of the police) deployed by

the inspector-general of police is in

pursuit of the murderous gang.

“They shall definitely be

apprehended with their weapons

of destruction and made to face the

full wrath of the law,” the statement

read.

