 Herdsmen kill soldier in Benue — Nigeria Today
Herdsmen kill soldier in Benue

Posted on Apr 24, 2018

Suspected herdsmen on Sunday reportedly killed one of the military officers on peace keeping mission in the Logo LGA of Benue State. It was gathered that the assailants ambushed the operative and shot him dead on Anyiin-Gbeji Road, while he was on a commercial motorcycle travelling from Uwev, in the Logo area, to Anyiin. A […]

