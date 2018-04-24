Herdsmen kill soldier in Benue — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen kill soldier in Benue

Army personnel (name

withheld) posted to Logo Local

Government Area of Benue State

on special duty was ambushed

and shot dead by suspected

herdsmen along Anyiin-Gbeji

road while on a commercial

motorbike on Sunday evening.

Nigerian Pilot gathered from

a local in the area that the army

personnel was traveling on a

commercial motorcycle from

Uwev where a platoon is based

to Anyiin when he was gunned

down.

“We learnt from his colleagues

that he had earlier received a

call from his wife that the family

was in need of money. So he took

permission to head to Anyiin to

do a bank transaction.

“He boarded a commercial

motorcycle around 5pm and on

the way they ran into armed

herdsmen who were grazing

freely on the axis near Jootar.

“They tried to run from the

place, but the armed herdsmen

opened fire and shot him from

the back after which they fled

with their cattle far into the bush.

“The rider whose motorbike

was also taken away by the

attackers managed to escape

into the bush unhurt from where

he raised alarm.

“On getting wind of the

development, soldiers moved

to the scene but they could not

catch up with the attackers. The

victim was immediately rushed

to the hospital at Ayiin where he

later died because he had lost a

lot of blood.

“However, before his death, he

told his colleagues to the hearing

of everyone present what

happened and efforts by the

medical personnel on ground to

save his life proved abortive.”

The source also disclosed that

the vast and expansive Anyiin-

Gbeji road has become a hideout

for hit and run armed herdsmen

who sometimes mount road

blocks on the axis to attack

unsuspecting travellers and

motorists.

“I hope they go after these

herders they way they did in

Naka town where they razed

close to 300 houses when an

army personnel was mistakenly

killed in the area,” he added.

Meanwhile, suspected

herdsmen, who specialize in

cattle rustling, at the weekend,

attacked Doo Farms Limited, at

the outskirt of Makurdi town,

beside the Makurdi Medium

Prison, and stole 35 cows.

An eyewitness told Nigerian

Pilot that the armed herdsmen

stormed the ranch at 2am and

started shooting sporadically,

forcing the security man on

guard to flee for his life.

“The guard shouted for help,

but nobody including personnel

at the prison had the courage

to go close. They ransacked the

farm house, took away all the

foodstuff and the 35 cows at the

ranch. Moments later we saw the

police moving into the farm,” he

added.

When contacted, the Assistant

Director, Army Public Relations,

707 Special Forces Brigade,

Makurdi, Major Olabisi Ayeni,

said he is yet to be briefed on

the incident and promised to

get back to our correspondent as

soon as he is briefed.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

