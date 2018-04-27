Herdsmen killings: Anarchy looms in Nigeria – Fani Kayode — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen killings: Anarchy looms in Nigeria – Fani Kayode

Nigeria’s former Minister for Aviation Mr. Femi Fani Kayode says he fears that Nigeria might soon be thrown into anarchy following the consistent killings of Nigerians by herdsmen and the resultant reprisal attacks in some areas.

Mr. Kayode who was reacting to the recent killings in Benue state and the resultant reprisal by some youths of the state on the Hausa community in Makurdi in a series of tweets on his official twitter page said unless something drastic was done, the country might soon be engulfed in an ethno-religious war.

A state of anomie exists in Nigeria. Anarchy is unfolding.If the Fulani terrorists are not stopped or if they do not desist from their barbaric agenda of ethnic cleansing, mass murder and genocide we are heading for a civil war that will make the first look like child’s play.

“Benue youths have killed 27 Hausa Fulani Muslims and burnt down two mosques in a retaliatory attack in Makurdi following the killing of Christian worshippers in Benue state,” he tweeted.

