Herdsmen Killings: Buhari should forget 2019 if bloodshed continues – CAN — Nigeria Today

 Herdsmen Killings: Buhari should forget 2019 if bloodshed continues – CAN
Herdsmen Killings: Buhari should forget 2019 if bloodshed continues – CAN

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Dr ‘Supo Ayokunle has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to forget re-election in 2019, if the incessant killings by herdsmen, as well as general insecurity in the country is not urgently addressed. Ayokunle stated this on Sunday, when he joined the Pastor of numberOritamefa Baptist Church, […]

