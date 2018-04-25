Herdsmen Killings: CAN Directs Christians to Embark on Nationwide Protest Sunday — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen Killings: CAN Directs Christians to Embark on Nationwide Protest Sunday

The leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed its members and Christians across Nigeria to join in its planned nationwide protest scheduled to hold on Sunday 29th.

CAN said the protest was to register its discontent with the inability of the Federal Government to end killings in different parts of Nigeria, particularly in Benue, Plateau, Taraba and Nasarawa states.

CAN President Rev. Samson Olasupo, in a statement by his media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, encouraged Christians in Nigeria to hold peaceful protest on the said date, suggesting the premises of their churches, asking government and security agencies to end the killings and bloodshed in the country.

“Christians are to carry placards with different inscriptions meant to address issues about sustained killings, attacks and destruction of their property in Nigeria,” the reverend said.

“The inscriptions on placards could possibly read thus, ‘Enough of bloodshed and unlawful killings in Nigeria’; ‘FG release Leah Sharibu from the bondage’; ‘Stop herdsmen killings’; and several other inscriptions that could reawaken the consciousness of the political leaders.”

The umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria reminded the government of its oath of office and constitutional responsibility of protecting citizens, and charged authorities to quit unnecessary excuses and rise to the occasion.

Nigerians across the country from the North East, to the Middle Belt to the South have become vulnerable to random and sustained attacks from Boko Haram terrorists, and murderous onslaughts from rampaging herders and armed bandits.

Such developments, according to CAN, are not only inimical to the progress of the country, but will continue to weaken the unity and foundation of Nigeria if left unchecked.

_______ Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Herdsmen Killings: CAN Directs Christians to Embark on Nationwide Protest Sunday appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

