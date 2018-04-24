Herdsmen killings: ECOWAS set to take major action — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen killings: ECOWAS set to take major action
The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, is set to take major action following the recent violent nature of herdsmen. The body is set to review regional regulations to curb herdsmen and farmers’ crisis in the region. The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the ECOWAS Commissioner for Agriculture, Environment and Water Resources, […]
