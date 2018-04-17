Herdsmen killings: Ekweremadu reveals why Senators may soon lose their jobs — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen killings: Ekweremadu reveals why Senators may soon lose their jobs

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Tuesday said Senators may lose their jobs if they fail to stop the killings across the country. Ekweremadu, who spoke during plenary, charged his colleagues to find a solution to the killings even if it meant shutting down the National Assembly in order for lawmakers to deliberate with […]

