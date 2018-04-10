Herdsmen killings: Our people, security agents still being murdered – Ortom blows hot — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen killings: Our people, security agents still being murdered – Ortom blows hot
Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has called for massive support to the security personnel to enable them put an end to the incessant attacks on the people by herdsmen in the country. Ortom made the appeal on Tuesday in Naka, Gwer West Local Government Area (LGA), Benue. He pointed out that the attacks were taking […]
Herdsmen killings: Our people, security agents still being murdered – Ortom blows hot
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!