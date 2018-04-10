Herdsmen killings: Our people, security agents still being murdered – Ortom blows hot — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen killings: Our people, security agents still being murdered – Ortom blows hot

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has called for massive support to the security personnel to enable them put an end to the incessant attacks on the people by herdsmen in the country. Ortom made the appeal on Tuesday in Naka, Gwer West Local Government Area (LGA), Benue. He pointed out that the attacks were taking […]

Herdsmen killings: Our people, security agents still being murdered – Ortom blows hot

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

