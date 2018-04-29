 Herdsmen Killings: Protest In Church Following CAN’s Directive (Photo) — Nigeria Today
Herdsmen Killings: Protest In Church Following CAN’s Directive (Photo)

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Lagos-based church has obeyed a call by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that churches in Nigeria should protest last week’s attack on St Ignatius Catholic Church in Benue State in which two priests and 17 others were killed, and other unlawful killings in the country. A Twitter user @AO_Kolade shared a photo of […]

