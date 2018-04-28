Herdsmen killings: Reverse proscription of IPOB now– Pro-Biafra group blasts Igbo governors — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen killings: Reverse proscription of IPOB now– Pro-Biafra group blasts Igbo governors
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has called for the immediate reversal of its proscription by governors from southeastern part of the country. The group said failure to do that, all the five governors in the eastern would be held responsible for any major attack in the zone by herdsmen. Emma Powerful, IPOB’s Spokesman, in […]
