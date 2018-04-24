Herdsmen killings: the Libyan angle - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen killings: the Libyan angle – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Herdsmen killings: the Libyan angle
The Nation Newspaper
The claim that killings attributed to Fulani herdsmen in parts of the country are perpetrated by foreigners is not entirely new. Some government functionaries including a former Inspector-General of Police IGP, Solomon Arase had fingered foreign …
