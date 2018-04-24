Herdsmen killings: The world is watching a repeat of Rwanda – Middle Belt group - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen killings: The world is watching a repeat of Rwanda – Middle Belt group – Vanguard



Vanguard Herdsmen killings: The world is watching a repeat of Rwanda – Middle Belt group

Vanguard

By Chris Ochayi. May head to ICC, ECOWAS Court ABUJA—WORRIED by the high rate at which ethnic nationalities are being cleansed by suspected herdsmen in the Middle Belt region, a socio-economic group, the Middle Belt Forum, MDF, said it is considering …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

