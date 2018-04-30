Herdsmen killings: What Buhari should ask Donald Trump – Ijaw youths — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen killings: What Buhari should ask Donald Trump – Ijaw youths

The Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to seek foreign assistance from the United States, US, and other foreign countries in tackling the herdsmen menace in Nigeria. The call was made by IYC President and Secretary, Eric Omare and Henry Iyalah, respectively, in an open letter to Buhari. The council also warned […]

Herdsmen killings: What Buhari should ask Donald Trump – Ijaw youths

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

