Here Are The 4 Major Means Of Identification In Nigeria – Why Lagosians Should Have LASRRA Cards — Nigeria Today

Here Are The 4 Major Means Of Identification In Nigeria – Why Lagosians Should Have LASRRA Cards

For a very long while I have pondered painstakingly about the relevance of the various means of identification we have in Nigeria and how it has been intricately linked by the various governments at the echelons of power.

Curiously, I ask myself several times if it’s necessary I have all the means of identification the country requires of me for being a Nigerian. And am very sure a lot of you guys also seek answers to these questions?

Questions like which is the most commanding means of identification? Is it mandatory to have all the Identity cards as a Nigerian? What are the repercussions of not having all or none?

Here, we will explain to the best of our understanding the essentialities of having these means of identification.

Generally, in Nigeria, there are four major means of identification, without any of the four means; you may be denied access to so many things in this country.

These documents/cards are accepted by every institution in the country.

They are;

(i) International Passports

(ii) Drivers’ License

(iii) Voter’s Card

(iv) National Identification Number (National ID Card)

While in Lagos, there is a form of identification called the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) Resident cards.

The above documents/cards work hand in hand – for example, one of the criteria of getting the International passports is either by you owning a Driver’s Licence, National Identification Card or Voter’s card.

As we elaborate on each of them, bear in mind that the value placed on the cards varies from various institutions across the country likewise the mode of usage – as in you can’t be in need of assistance from the Lagos government and you expect them to request for your International passport instead of LASRRA or you desire to participate in the coming election yet you go to the polls with your Drivers’ license.

1. International Passports:

International passports are identification documents issued by a country’s authority to certify the identity and citizenship of an individual, and to facilitate the movement of people between different countries.

The Nigerian passports are issued to Nigerian citizens to travel outside of Nigeria. You can get the passport by simply applying at the Immigration offices in the county, or by making submission through its website.

Nigerians living in other countries may contact the nearest Nigerian embassy or consulate for guidelines about how to renew or obtain a passport.

Who is qualified to have a Nigerian Passport?

All Nigerians by birth are qualified to have Nigerian Passports – also by naturalization and registration.

2. Driver’s Licence:

A driver’s license is an official document permitting a specific individual to operate one or more types of motorized vehicles, such as a motorcycle, car, truck, or bus on a public road.

It is one of the major means of identification in Nigeria and well recognized by every institutions in the country.

The Drivers Licence Application fee is N6,350.00 only

Who is qualified to have a Driver’s Licence?

Applicants should not be less than 18 years of age or above 70 years

Applicants should have completed driving school training and certified

3. Voter’s Card:

The voter’s card – Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) – is another very important means of identification duly recognized in Nigeria.

Voter’s card is a registration card, a voter obtains at the registration centre where he/she was registered as a voter. The card is used to identify citizens who can vote at an election.

The information on voters’ card includes: Name of person, state a voter is registered in, local government, registration center and code and voter’s identification number.

Who is qualified to have a Voter’s Card?

He/she is a Nigerian citizen

He/she is 18 years and above

He/she is ordinarily resident in the ward or LGA where he intends to vote

He/she is not subject to any legal incapacity to vote under any law, rules, regulations in force in Nigeria

4. National Identification Number – National ID Card:

The National Identification Number (NIN) also known as the National Identification card is another means of identification in Nigeria.

This ID card, which has a set of numbers assigned to an individual upon successful enrolment, is a must have for every citizens of Nigeria. The National ID card which is operated and regulated by the National Identity Management Commission [NIMC] is free of charge.

The NIN once issued to a person cannot be used again, (that is, it cannot be issued to another person even if the previous person is dead). It is the NIN that helps to tie all records about a person in the database and is used to check the identity verified.

Who is qualified to have a National ID Card?

Every citizen from the age of 16 years and above and legal residents are eligible to enrol for the National Identification Number (NIN).

5. LASRRA Resident Cards:

LASRRA stands for Lagos State Residents Registration Agency and is a Parastatal of the Lagos State Ministry of Science and Technology. The Agency was established in 2011 and is responsible for the registration of all residents who currently reside in the State, irrespective of age, gender, religion, ethnic origin, nationality, economic, social or financial status.

What is the Lagos State Residency card?

The resident card is formal proof that the card owner is a registered resident of Lagos State. Each authenticated registered resident is issued a unique identifying number printed on a Permanent Resident Card (PRC). This number serves as a reference for the respective individual in his/her identity-proved transactions with government bodies.

Why do we need to register?

The data collected by Lagos State Resident Registration Agency (LASRRA) on the people living in the State, provides government with credible information on the characteristics of the citizenry of the State, which enables more efficient and effective planning and formulation of policies to meet the needs of the people.

How much does the Resident Card Cost?

The card is produced and issued FREE of charge to all residents. Registration is also FREE.

Having said the above, there is no denying the fact that it is imperative as a Nigerian to have these cards/documents so as to access the benefits that are attached to them. It also saves you the stress from any form of harassment from personnel of the country’s security outfits during the times of trouble.

