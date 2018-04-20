 Here’s absolutely everything we know about the LG V40 ThinQ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Here’s absolutely everything we know about the LG V40 ThinQ

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

The LG V30 was one of our favorite phones of 2017, and we’re expecting big things from its successor in the later part of 2018. Here’s absolutely everything we know about the upcoming LG V40 ThinQ.

The post Here’s absolutely everything we know about the LG V40 ThinQ appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.