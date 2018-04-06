Here’s everything we know about the new Google Glass smart glasses — Nigeria Today

Here’s everything we know about the new Google Glass smart glasses

The Google Glass smart glasses may have largely disappeared from the public eye but that doesn’t mean Google isn’t working on a new version. Here’s everything we know about the new Google smart glasses.

The post Here’s everything we know about the new Google Glass smart glasses appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

