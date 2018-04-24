Facebook finally explains why it bans some content, in 27 pages - Chicago Tribune — Nigeria Today

Facebook finally explains why it bans some content, in 27 pages – Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Facebook finally explains why it bans some content, in 27 pages
Among the most challenging issues for Facebook is its role as the policeman for the free expression of its two billion users. Now the social network is opening up about its decision-making over which posts it decides to take down – and why. On Tuesday …
