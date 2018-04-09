Here’s how to check if Facebook shared your data with Cambridge Analytica — Nigeria Today

Here’s how to check if Facebook shared your data with Cambridge Analytica

In keeping with earlier promises, Facebook has rolled out a tool that will show you whether or not your data was in the hands of Cambridge Analytica or any other company that has since been banned from the platform.

