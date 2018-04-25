Here’s how to get the new Gmail right this second — Nigeria Today

Here’s how to get the new Gmail right this second

Google’s been teasing its new Gmail revamp for a while now, and you can get your hands on it today. As in right now. Right this second. If you’re ready for a modern update to the dusty old Gmail, you’re only a couple clicks away.

The post Here’s how to get the new Gmail right this second appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

