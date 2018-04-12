 Heritage Bank, GAC Motors partner on affordable vehicle finance scheme - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Heritage Bank, GAC Motors partner on affordable vehicle finance scheme – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Heritage Bank, GAC Motors partner on affordable vehicle finance scheme
The Eagle Online
The initiative, tagged: “Go CAR-razy,” was facilitated by the sole representative of GAC Motors in Nigeria, CIG, which enables individuals who meet the prescribed conditions to pay an equity contribution of 10 per cent with 48 months tenor repayment
Heritage Bank, GAC Motors partner on vehicle financing schemeGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.