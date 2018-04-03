Heritage Bank partners Seki to showcase Nigeria cultural heritage - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Heritage Bank partners Seki to showcase Nigeria cultural heritage – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Heritage Bank partners Seki to showcase Nigeria cultural heritage
Vanguard
Heritage Bank Plc, Nigeria's most innovative banking service provider; has partnered with Yibo Koko in association with Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions to showcase some of Nigerian cultures to the world through presentation of a dance drama known as …
Heritage Bank takes 5, 544 students, teachers on financial literacy skills
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!