Heritage Bank restates commitment to sustainable growth, profitability — Nigeria Today

Heritage Bank restates commitment to sustainable growth, profitability

Heritage Bank Plc, has restated its commitment to sustainable growth and profitability despite the prevailing adverse macro-economic environment.

The bank said in statement issued over the weekend by Mr. Fela Ibidapo, Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of the bank that, “Its ambition to emerge as a systemic important bank in the Nigerian banking industry remains its underlying corporate growth strategy.”

According to him, the foundational element of its growth strategy: People, Partnership and Process have been recalibrated to match the rapidly changing needs of its customers especially as it deploys full steam retail banking franchise.

He said the bank was on a growth track and was not unmindful of the headwinds facing the domestic economy, adding that it is very optimistic that the Heritage Brand will continue to soar over the current economic tide through its collective efforts to remain an enduring institution.

Ibidapo said the bank would continue to grow by appealing to key client segments especially in the retail space and also focus on under-penetrated banking segments while building loyalty amongst the bank’s existing customer base.

The statement said the bank was committed to building an enduring and resilient banking franchise in the country, remarking that in the midst of the seemingly stormy realities presented by events within the political and economic environments, the bank will continue to pursue its strategic aspiration of not only being stable but also being sustainable in earnings and profitability in its growth plan.

The post Heritage Bank restates commitment to sustainable growth, profitability appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

