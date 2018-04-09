 Herrera spitting on Manchester City badge was '100 per cent unintentional' - Belfast Telegraph — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Herrera spitting on Manchester City badge was ‘100 per cent unintentional’ – Belfast Telegraph

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Belfast Telegraph

Herrera spitting on Manchester City badge was '100 per cent unintentional'
Belfast Telegraph
Footage appeared to show Spanish midfielder spitting on a section of the Etihad Stadium pitch painted with the home side's crest. Manchester United's Ander Herrera. April 9 2018. 0 Comments. Herrera spitting on Manchester City badge was '100 per cent
Man United's Herrera denies spitting on City crestAS English
Herrera denies deliberately spitting on Manchester City badgeGhanaWeb

all 68 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.