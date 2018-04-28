‘He’s a Yahoo Boy- Nigerians React As Photos Of Bbnaija Nina Boyfriend Collins Revealed — Nigeria Today

‘He’s a Yahoo Boy- Nigerians React As Photos Of Bbnaija Nina Boyfriend Collins Revealed

Am sure we all followed up the Big Brother naija grand finale, and moments after the show the Name ‘Collins’ was flooded all over twitter with lots of reactions after his supposed ride or die Girlfriend Nina dumped him for Miracle, And as lots of persons sympathized with Collins,

And now Famous Twitter user and Tech Guru Eric Okafor just released the real face of the Collins, and Nigerians have been reacting, Most of them say his a yahoo boy, while some says he’s too young for her, They even dug out an old post by Nina calling him her ride of die.. lol.. Collins is said to be 20yrs old, and they are coursemates. see his photos, and comment what you think.

Source – Ebiwalisgossip

