He’s “too gentle for such act” – Church members of OAU Lecturer react to Sex-for-Marks Scandal — Nigeria Today

He’s “too gentle for such act” – Church members of OAU Lecturer react to Sex-for-Marks Scandal

Church members of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) professor Richard Akindele have reacted to a leaked phone call of someone purported to be him demanding sex to upgrade a student’s scores, Premium Times reports. A recording of Akindele, who is said to be a pastor, telling a female student he’d upgrade her scores if she agrees to […]

The post He’s “too gentle for such act” – Church members of OAU Lecturer react to Sex-for-Marks Scandal appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

