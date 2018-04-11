 Hey DStv Premium Subscribers! Enjoy your Favourite Marvel Superhero Movies on the Pop Up Channel from April 13th – 22nd — Nigeria Today
Hey DStv Premium Subscribers! Enjoy your Favourite Marvel Superhero Movies on the Pop Up Channel from April 13th – 22nd

You can now watch and enjoy all your favourite superheroes on M-Net Movies Marvel Pop Up channel, and it’s exclusive to DStv Premium subscribers only. The Pop up channel will feature fifteen of the most popular films from the Marvel Studios Franchise. Some of these Blockbusters include Iron Man 1, 2 and 3, Thor (2011, […]

