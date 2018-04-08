Heynckes Lauds Ribery And Robben — Nigeria Today

Heynckes Lauds Ribery And Robben

Jupp Heynckes has hailed veteran wingers, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, after inspiring a sixth consecutive title.

Robben scored the third goal in the 4-1 win over Augsburg, before he was substituted in the 83rd minute.

Ribery had been introduced prior to that from the bench.

“It was an act of recognition on my part, because these are players that play for FC Bayern for nine and 10 years respectively,” said Heynckes, whose side host Sevilla in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, having won the first clash 2-1.

“Where does this happen these days? They are both great professionals with outstanding quality, too.

“[They] are as professional as only a few players that I’ve worked with, so this was a tribute for them both.

“We have to play Champions League on Wednesday, then Monchengladbach at home, then we have to play at Leverkusen on Tuesday and on Saturday we meet Hannover, I think.

“After that, I hope we play the semi-final of the Champions League. That’s a lot, so I want us to keep our energy. That’s why he [Ribery] didn’t play from the beginning.”

