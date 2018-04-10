“Hidden Figures” is being made into a TV Series — Nigeria Today

“Hidden Figures” is being made into a TV Series

The film “Hidden Figures” has inspired a TV series currently in development by Nat Geo, Variety reports. The movie, with leads Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer & Janelle Monáe, which grossed $235 million, told the story of 3 black women instrumental to the rise of the US Space Program. The movie, based on a book of the same […]

The post "Hidden Figures" is being made into a TV Series appeared first on BellaNaija

