Capital market: Stockbrokers lament impact of delay in MPC meeting - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Capital market: Stockbrokers lament impact of delay in MPC meeting – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Capital market: Stockbrokers lament impact of delay in MPC meeting
Vanguard
As the much-delayed meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) gets underway today, stockbrokers have assessed the negative impacts of the delay on the activities in the Nigerian capital market. The MPC meeting …
Nigeria's foreign reserves hit $46.2b
Stockbrokers decry impacts of delayed MPC meeting
MPC meeting: CBN, policy makers and economic choices
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!