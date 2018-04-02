 Capital market: Stockbrokers lament impact of delay in MPC meeting - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Capital market: Stockbrokers lament impact of delay in MPC meeting – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Capital market: Stockbrokers lament impact of delay in MPC meeting
Vanguard
As the much-delayed meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) gets underway today, stockbrokers have assessed the negative impacts of the delay on the activities in the Nigerian capital market. The MPC meeting
Nigeria's foreign reserves hit $46.2bThe Nation Newspaper
Stockbrokers decry impacts of delayed MPC meetingThe Punch
MPC meeting: CBN, policy makers and economic choicesGuardian (blog)
Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog) –Independent Newspapers Limited
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.