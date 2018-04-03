High lending rate: Expert advises MPC to fix rates for banks — Nigeria Today

High lending rate: Expert advises MPC to fix rates for banks

Mr Eze Onyekpere, the Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice has called on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to fix interest rates on bank loans to check the high rate by financial institutions. Onyepere, who said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, noted that this could be a solution to high lending rates by financial institutions. According to him, CBN should ensure that commercial banks peg their lending rate not more than 400 basis points above the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR).

