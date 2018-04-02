High Profile Killer Allegedly Linked to Dino Melaye Arrested By Police — Nigeria Today

High Profile Killer Allegedly Linked to Dino Melaye Arrested By Police

Senator Dino Melaye is allegedly sweating bullets as a political thug and killer who allegedly has links to him has now been rearrested. The thug, Kabiru Seidu a.k.a Osama, had initially escaped with fellow inmates, Nuhu Salisu a.k.a Small, Aliyu Isa, Adams Suleiman, Emmanuel Audu and Musa Mohammed from the custody of police and it […]

The post High Profile Killer Allegedly Linked to Dino Melaye Arrested By Police appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

