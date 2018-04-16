 Higher Education: College Begins Academic Exercise, Court Candidates — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Higher Education: College Begins Academic Exercise, Court Candidates

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

In a bid to enhance access to quality education for Nigerians, an educational institution under the aegis of Praxis College in collaboration with the University of Abuja consultancy services unit has began direct entry admission into Nigerian universities through the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) for the 2018/2019 academic session. According to a release […]

The post Higher Education: College Begins Academic Exercise, Court Candidates appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.