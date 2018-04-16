Higher Education: College Begins Academic Exercise, Court Candidates — Nigeria Today

Higher Education: College Begins Academic Exercise, Court Candidates

In a bid to enhance access to quality education for Nigerians, an educational institution under the aegis of Praxis College in collaboration with the University of Abuja consultancy services unit has began direct entry admission into Nigerian universities through the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) for the 2018/2019 academic session. According to a release […]

The post Higher Education: College Begins Academic Exercise, Court Candidates appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

