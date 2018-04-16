Higher Education: College Begins Academic Exercise, Court Candidates — Nigeria Today

Higher Education: College Begins Academic Exercise, Court Candidates
In a bid to enhance access to quality education for Nigerians, an educational institution under the aegis of Praxis College in collaboration with the University of Abuja consultancy services unit has began direct entry admission into Nigerian universities through the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) for the 2018/2019 academic session. According to a release […]
