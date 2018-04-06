 Highlife music gets 'classic touch' as Poskii's releases Moods Extracted - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Highlife music gets ‘classic touch’ as Poskii’s releases Moods Extracted – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Highlife music gets 'classic touch' as Poskii's releases Moods Extracted
New Telegraph Newspaper
Highlife music will get a boost as Ade Adebajo, aka Poskii is set to launch his debut album, 'Moods Extracted.' The album which has been described as a touch of classic highlife music features veteran actor and storyteller, Jimmy Solanke. The event is

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.