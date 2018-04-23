 Highly toxic phosphine killed the three kids – FDA explains - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Highly toxic phosphine killed the three kids – FDA explains – GhanaWeb

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


GhanaWeb

Highly toxic phosphine killed the three kids – FDA explains
GhanaWeb
The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has explained what might have killed three siblings from Abavana Down in Accra, after their parents sprayed their room with a chemical to kill insects. The fumigation tablet, TOPSTOXIN, the FDA said is a pesticide

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.