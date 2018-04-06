 His Huge Anaconda Has Totally Damaged Me – Lady Refuses To Accept Breakup From Boyfriend — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

His Huge Anaconda Has Totally Damaged Me – Lady Refuses To Accept Breakup From Boyfriend

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Twitter user @solange_blaze has taken to the social media platform to recount how a lady refused to break up with her boyfriend after he suggested it. According to the narrator, the lady refused because she claimed her boyfriend destroyed her veejay with his big anaconda. Read below; So yesterday, a guy broke up with […]

The post His Huge Anaconda Has Totally Damaged Me – Lady Refuses To Accept Breakup From Boyfriend appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.