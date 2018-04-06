His Huge Anaconda Has Totally Damaged Me – Lady Refuses To Accept Breakup From Boyfriend — Nigeria Today

His Huge Anaconda Has Totally Damaged Me – Lady Refuses To Accept Breakup From Boyfriend

A Twitter user @solange_blaze has taken to the social media platform to recount how a lady refused to break up with her boyfriend after he suggested it. According to the narrator, the lady refused because she claimed her boyfriend destroyed her veejay with his big anaconda. Read below; So yesterday, a guy broke up with […]

The post His Huge Anaconda Has Totally Damaged Me – Lady Refuses To Accept Breakup From Boyfriend appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

