Hit and Run driver kills FUTA student — Nigeria Today

Hit and Run driver kills FUTA student

A 200 level first class student of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Deborah Olajide has been reportedly killed by a hit and run driver.

The development sparked protest by her colleague as the university community was thrown into mourning.

Police spokesman in the state, Femi Joseph said the main cause of the student’s death was unknown.

However, he assured that the state police command would investigate the incident, urging the students to remain calm.

Joseph said “the lifeless body of the deceased student was found by the road side which gave the impression that she might have been knocked down by a hit and run driver. But, we are not certain about the real cause of her death.”

Late Olajide was said to be a 200 level student in the department of Food Science and Technology of the university.

The deceased was described as very brilliant and lived off campus of the institution.

A procession had been held in his honour by he colleague,which caused traffic gridlock for several hours on the major Akure-Ilesa road.

The post Hit and Run driver kills FUTA student appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

