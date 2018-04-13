 Hollywood Actor, John Boyega To Invest In Nollywood - The Tide — Nigeria Today
Hollywood Actor, John Boyega To Invest In Nollywood – The Tide

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Tide
Hollywood actor, John Boyega of Nigerian descent has expressed willingness to invest in Nollywood to further boost the movie sector. The 27 years old actor during a chat with newsmen, said that he intends to spend sometime in Nigeria to produce a movie

