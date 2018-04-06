 Hollywood Actor John Boyega To Invest In Nollywood — Nigeria Today
Hollywood Actor John Boyega To Invest In Nollywood

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Business, Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Hollywood actor, John Boyega has expressed willingness to invest in Nollywood to further boost the movie sector. Boyega, 27, spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday night on the sideline of Glenfidich circle of maverick’s business meeting organised by PlayNetwork Nigeria in collaboration with Transcorp Hilton in Abuja. The British-Nigerian born actor said […]

