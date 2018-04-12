Home Eagles Defender Orji Joins Kano Pillars - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Home Eagles Defender Orji Joins Kano Pillars – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Home Eagles Defender Orji Joins Kano Pillars
Complete Sports Nigeria
Home-based Super Eagles defender Kalu Orji has joined four -time Nigeria Professional Football League champions Kano Pillars for the rest of the season, reports Completesportsnigeria. com. Got something to say? The let your voice be heard! Back Pass …
Super Eagles Defender Joins Kano Pillars
CHAN Eagles assistant captain Kalu Orji joins Kano Pillars
Ex-Enugu Rangers star Kalu Orji joins Kano Pillars
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!