Home-Made Alcohol Kill 82 In Indonesia — Nigeria Today

Home-Made Alcohol Kill 82 In Indonesia

It was reported that 82 people died on Indonesia’s Java island after drinking home-made alcohol. Setyo Wisasto a police spokesman said the victims died in West Java province and Jakarta after consuming cheap home-made alcoholic drinks, He said 80 others have been hospitalised. Authorities in the city of Bandung declared a health emergency after 45 […]

