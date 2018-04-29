Home of Nwodo, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo bombed - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Home of Nwodo, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo bombed – Daily Post Nigeria
Home of Nwodo, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo bombed
The country home of the embattled President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo at Ukehe in Enugu State, was on Sunday rocked by bomb blast. DAILY POST reports that Nwodo's leadership of Ohanaeze has been enmeshed with serious crisis …
