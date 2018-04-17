Home Office destroyed Windrush landing cards, says ex-staffer - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Home Office destroyed Windrush landing cards, says ex-staffer – The Guardian
|
|
Home Office destroyed Windrush landing cards, says ex-staffer
The Home Office destroyed thousands of landing card slips recording Windrush immigrants' arrival dates in the UK, despite staff warnings that the move would make it harder to check the records of older Caribbean-born residents experiencing residency …
