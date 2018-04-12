HOMEF Raises Concern Over Inauguration of Food Security Council — Nigeria Today

HOMEF Raises Concern Over Inauguration of Food Security Council

The Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) has raised the alarm over the inauguration of a Food security Council, by President Muhammadu Buhari, In a statement titled “When GMO Applications Are Mere Formalities” signed by HOMEFs Biosafety Project Officer, Joyce Ebebeinwe and made available to LEADERSHIP on Thursday, it stated that “While Nigerians face uncertainties […]

The post HOMEF Raises Concern Over Inauguration of Food Security Council appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

