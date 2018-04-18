Homosexuality will be legalized in Ghana some day - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today

Homosexuality will be legalized in Ghana some day – GhanaWeb
Homosexuality will be legalized in Ghana some day
The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, recently granted an interview to a foreign media house in which he implied that homosexuality will eventually be legalized in Ghana. This statement was followed by another offer from the British Prime Minister, Theresa …
We shall help you legalize homosexuality – UK government assures Ghana
UK will help Ghana, others remove anti-gay laws- Theresa May
